ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.95. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 103 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a negative net margin of 21.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.