Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $174.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.38.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $121.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

