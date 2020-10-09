Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

