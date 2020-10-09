Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $158.73

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.73 and traded as low as $158.00. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 1,452 shares.

The company has a market cap of $97.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 54.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

