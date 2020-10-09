Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.