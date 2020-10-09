Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 42664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $605.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

