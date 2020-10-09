Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ALTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 2,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,368. The company has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.91. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

