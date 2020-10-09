Altair International (NASDAQ:ATAO) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. 5,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Altair International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAO)

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.