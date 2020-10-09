Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.97. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Altice USA by 258.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

