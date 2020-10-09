Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. Amid the pandemic-induced challenges, the company is poised to gain from a robust liquidity position, with $220 million of cash and $295 million liquidity under credit line at the end of second-quarter 2020. Its optimized supply chain, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging balance sheet and shareholder-friendly policies are beneficial too. For 2020, it increased its earnings projection from $1.67-$2.03 to $2.05-$2.30, while anticipates revenues of $1,580-$1,640 million versus the earlier mentioned $1,540-$1,620 million. However, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, turf & garden, and others, is concerning. For third-quarter 2020, it predicts a modest sequential decline in revenues. Forex woes too are worrying.”

AIMC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

