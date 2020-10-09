Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $111,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $46.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,236.76. 91,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,744.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

