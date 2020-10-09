Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $86.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,277.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,276. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,205.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2,744.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

