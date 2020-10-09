Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3,359.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns.”

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,432.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,190.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,744.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.