AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 7.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

