Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $81.66. 10,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

