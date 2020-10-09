Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.