American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 700,648 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for about 2.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 92.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 342,821 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

