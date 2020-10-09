American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.24

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 6209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

