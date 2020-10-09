American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.24

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 6209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

