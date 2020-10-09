American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American National BankShares by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

