AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) vs. (BTCA) (NYSE:BTCA) Critical Contrast

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares (BTCA) and AmerisourceBergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen $179.59 billion 0.11 $855.36 million $7.09 13.82

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for (BTCA) and AmerisourceBergen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A AmerisourceBergen 1 2 6 0 2.56

AmerisourceBergen has a consensus target price of $107.22, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than (BTCA).

Profitability

This table compares (BTCA) and AmerisourceBergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen 0.84% 46.04% 3.90%

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats (BTCA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; offers specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in both the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as provides demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

