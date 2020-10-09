Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.56.

AMGN stock opened at $240.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

