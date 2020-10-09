Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.92 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a PE ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 115,918 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

