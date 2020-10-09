AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.96. AMREP shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 347 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMREP stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AMREP as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

