Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Upgraded to Outperform by CSFB

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF remained flat at $$74.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94. Amundi has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

