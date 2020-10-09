Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 137,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

