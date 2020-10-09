Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.13. 3,581,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,481,422. The company has a market cap of $1,993.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co increased its stake in Apple by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 121,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,253 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 165,365 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $131,422,000 after acquiring an additional 852,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,256 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

