Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.08. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 627,399 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 327,945 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 286,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1,561.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,306. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

