Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,896. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

