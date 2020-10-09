Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,896. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.