Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.35 Million

Analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $78.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.47 million and the highest is $80.17 million. TrueCar reported sales of $90.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $285.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.28 million to $289.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $264.67 million, with estimates ranging from $249.64 million to $293.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in TrueCar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,351. The stock has a market cap of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

