Analysts Expect AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AMBEV S A/S’s earnings. AMBEV S A/S posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMBEV S A/S.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,984,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,846,000 after buying an additional 43,903,502 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,284,000 after buying an additional 25,763,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth $28,360,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after buying an additional 10,014,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,714,215. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

