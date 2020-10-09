Analysts Expect AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALOT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 7,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -114.14, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

