Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 39,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,421. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

