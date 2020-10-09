Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.08. Duluth posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 3,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Duluth has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $397.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

