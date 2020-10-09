Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. UBS Group began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

FMC traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. 14,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FMC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

