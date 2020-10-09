Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. FMC reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FMC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

