Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,368,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,186,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.27. 20,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,959. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

