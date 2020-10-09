Analysts Expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter worth $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 18.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 742,476 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,920. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.04. NuCana has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

