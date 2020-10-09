Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $268,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,342 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $3,881,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 116.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 451.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

