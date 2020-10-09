Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CL King upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

SMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,276,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,342 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 81.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $744,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

