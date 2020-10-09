Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA):

10/7/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

10/1/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/30/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/18/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/17/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/7/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

8/25/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

FWONA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

