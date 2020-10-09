Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) PT at $5.87

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

AHT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

