Analysts Set Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Target Price at $14.75

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 8,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 170,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

