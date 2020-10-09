Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $265.56

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.56.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.39. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,034. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $303.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,135,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $4,406,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,599 shares in the company, valued at $273,741,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,942,109. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.