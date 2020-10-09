Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Price Target at €123.75

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €122.50 ($144.12).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOR. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR:MOR traded up €1.14 ($1.34) during trading on Friday, reaching €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

