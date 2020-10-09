Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$21.44

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.44.

TECK.B has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.12. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.20. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.