Analysts Set Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) PT at $41.56

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.72.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 230,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,665,775. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

