Analyzing Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.80 $930.23 million $5.09 3.67 Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.06 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.