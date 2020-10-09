Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANGPY. Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American Platinum from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

