Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have declined year to date owing to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Despite delivering better-than-expected results, the company’s second-quarter earnings and sales declined year over year driven by significant the impacts of the pandemic. Operational deleverage in volumes due to the pandemic mostly on the closure of beer operations in many regions hurt cost of sales. Moreover, organic volume declined due to softness in its three global brands. Also, margins remained soft. However, the gradual reopening of on-premise channels across many countries led to gradual improvement in volume on a month-to-month basis. Further, strength in the off-premise channel and premium brands remain encouraging. Additionally, accelerated investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing are likely to aid growth.”

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

